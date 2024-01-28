Potholes Caused by Shifts in Weather Reported Across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Potholes have started to grow in number with the warming temperatures immediately follow a below freezing and snowy week in Indianapolis.

The Department of Public Works has been trying to fill potholes as they are reported but the recent string of rainy weather has made accomplishing that goal much more difficult. DPW spokesperson Corey Ohlenkamp told WISH-TV’s Adam Pinsker that their office has received around 1300 complaints about the growing number of potholes in the city.

They also say that blades from snowplows can contribute to the growing number of holes as they run throughout the city to clear snow for drivers.

Ohlenkamp says that in 2024 the DPW will be receiving $284 Million for transportation projects and over $799 Million dollars for stormwater projects.

Drivers can report potholes online on INDOT’s web site.

