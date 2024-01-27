Separate Shootings Kill Two in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead Friday evening in a car at a housing subdivision on the southeast side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indy Metropolitan Police and medics responded to a call of a person shot at the 3300 block of Spring Wind Lane. That’s in the Alder Grove subdivision, southeast of the I-465 and I-74 interchange.

There, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a car that was parked on the street. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and the man shot was the target.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and doorbell camera videos.

Then, another man was found dead with a gunshot wound in the street Friday night at the intersection of East 20th Street and College Avenue.

That intersection is in a residential area on the near north side of the city. A gun was also found in the street.

