Police Shooting Reported at Temple Avenue, Brookside Parkway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A suspect in multiple felonies died after a gunbattle Thursday afternoon during a “high-risk traffic stop” on the city’s east side, says the acting chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Acting Police Chief Chris Bailey told the news media about 8 p.m. Thursday that the 48-year-old man was wanted in connection to crimes in January where shots were fired at people at a home near 16th Street and Arlington Avenue.

The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was initially listed in critical condition at Eskenazi Hospital.

Bailey says the man was wanted on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; criminal recklessness; pointing a firearm; and invasion of privacy.

A police shooting that started as a “high-risk traffic stop” injured a suspect late Thursday afternoon on the city’s east side, says a spokesman for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers made a traffic stop of a suspect with a warrant for multiple felony offenses at 5:25 p.m. Thursday at North Temple Avenue and Brookside Parkway North Drive. That’s along Brookside Park just west of North Rural Street.

About two minutes later, medics were sent to a reported gunshot victim.

Lt. Shane Foley of IMPD says the officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire of what he called a high-risk traffic stop.

The suspect, who has not yet been publicly idenitified, was in critical condition at Eskenazi Hopsital.

IMPD said on social media at 6:16 p.m. Thursday, “Brookside Pkwy N Dr is closed between Temple and Rural. There is a lot of police activity on Rural St. People are asked to avoid the area if possible.”

Foley said after 6 p.m. that there’s no public safety threat.

IMPD says on social media that no officers have been injured. IMPD does not publicly release the names of officers in police shootings until the department’s intelligence unit completes a threat assessment.

No information was immediately shared publicly on what led to the shooting, the condition or identity of the person shot, or whether any suspect was in custody.

The police shooting is believed to be IMPD’s first of 2024. Last year, the city recorded 18 police shootings. After police shootings, IMPD’s critical response team, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and, if needed, the Marion County Coroner’s Office conduct investigations. In addition, IMPD’s internal affairs unit conducts a separate investigation. Once all investigators are complete and any criminal process concludes, which can take years, the Indianapolis Use of Force Board will review the police shooting.

