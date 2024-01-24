Jim Banks: John Rust Is Not Someone You Can Trust

STATEWIDE–John Rust is not someone you can trust. That’s the opinion of Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks. Rust is running against Banks for Senator Mike Braun’s seat, which he intends to give up as he campaigns to become the next Governor of Indiana.

“His family company was just found guilty of price gouging. They own a big egg operation. A lot of Hoosiers and many other people were forced to pay more for the price of eggs because John Rust’s corrupt business practices. I’m not going to let some rich guy who screwed families over become our next U.S. Senator. I’m not going to let that happen,” said Banks in a Wednesday interview with 93 WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel.

Rose Acre Farms, which claims to be the second-largest egg producer in the country and until September was chaired by John Rust was accused in a civil suit of cutting supply to raise prices.

Food giants including Kraft, Kellog, General Mills and Nestlé filed the suit in Illinois federal court, arguing that between 1999 and 2008 Rose Acre and other producers – Cal-Maine Foods, United Egg Producers and United States Egg Marketers – “unlawfully agreed to and did engage in a conspiracy to control supply and artificially maintain and increase the price of eggs”. The jurors agreed with that.

Banks also says that Rust is not the conservative leader that Indiana needs in the Senate.

“He voted in Democrat primaries. He voted for Obama. He voted Democrat for decades,” said Banks.

Banks has been endorsed by former President Trump.

“I’m proud to have Donald Trump’s support because he knows that when I get to the Senate, I’m going to fight with him to save this great country and we know that John Rust is going to do the opposite,” said Banks.

As far as the race for the President is concerned, Banks said it’s a two person race: Donald Trump vs Joe Biden.

“There’s nobody else that matters. Every dollar spent by Nikki Haley or any other opponent that is still out there is a dollar that’s wasted. It’s a dollar that should be spent to beat Joe Biden in November instead of trying to defeat Donald Trump who already has this wrapped up,” said Banks.

You can hear the full interview with Banks below.

