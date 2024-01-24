Listen Live
Local

Closings & Delays for Wednesday, January 24th, 2024

Published on January 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

WIBC School Closings and Delays

Source: WIBC / WIBC


Updated as of 6 A.M. 1/24/24

  • BROWN COUNTY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
  • CENTERVILLE-ABINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
  • COVINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
  • DECATUR COUNTY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
  • NETTLE CREEK SCHOOL CORP. – Delayed 90 minutes
  • SHELBY EASTERN SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
  • SOUTH MONTGOMERY SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
  • SOUTHEAST FOUNTAIN SCHOOLS – Delayed 2 hours
  • WESTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS – Delayed 90 minutes; Alt Pre-K

The post Closings & Delays for Wednesday, January 24th, 2024 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Closings & Delays for Wednesday, January 24th, 2024  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close