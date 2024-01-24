Highway Speeds and Street Takeovers Being Discussed at Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS–Highway speeds and traffic safety were both subjects being discussed by lawmakers at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday.

They are considering a bill in the House (HB 1308) that would change the speed limit from 70 to 75 on rural stretches of highway in Indiana. Republican Ben Smaltz (District 52) wrote the bill and discussed it with the Roads and Transportation Committee.

“I think if we talk about it and ask for opinions, we ask for data and do studies, we’re going to find the right way forward,” Smaltz told the committee.

Chris Norville represents the operators of Indiana Toll Roads. He offered a word of caution.

“While the allure of faster travel may be tempting, it’s crucial we base our decision on evidence, prioritizing the safety of Hoosiers,” said Norville.

Then there’s Senate Bill 240 which defines “spinning” as the repeated or continuous operation of a motor vehicle with the intent of causing the vehicle to perform a rotational skid, and provides that a person who recklessly, knowingly, or intentionally engages in spinning commits reckless spinning, a Class B misdemeanor.

This bill was written by Republican State Senator Aaron Freeman (District 32). He said he is concerned about something called “street takeovers” happening across Indiana, especially Marion County.

IMPD says they have several incidents last summer where dozens of cars would gather in one area and drive around in continuous circles, which would block traffic.

“On one occasion, the street takeover was so significant we had a female IMPD officer in the middle of the street takeover virtually cut off from all of her colleagues in a very dangerous situation, said Freeman.

It also gives police permission to take the vehicle of someone who is caught spinning and blocking traffic. Joel Weineke with the Indiana Public Defenders Council says he has concerns about that.

“We’re going to end up with some father letting his 17-, 18-, 19-year-old kid borrow the truck. He’s showing off for his friends and the next day, you know, the truck is gone, and he can’t go to work tomorrow,” said Weineke.

No action was taken on either of these bills.

