House Bill Could Bring Puppies Back to Hoosier Pet Stores

INDIANAPOLIS — If you want to buy a purebred puppy from a pet store, you currently have to head out of Indianapolis to do so. But, lawmakers are considering an Indiana House Bill that would change this policy.

If passed, House Bill 1412 would allow pet stores around the state to sell puppies, starting in 2025, as long as they come from “Canine Care Certified” or otherwise responsible breeders.

It would also require pet stores to provide information about its puppies to customers, among other policies.

Cities like Carmel and West Lafayette also have certain pet sale bans in place at this time. That being said, some of these cities allow pet stores to sell dogs from shelters and rescues.

While the proposed bill has yet to become law, members of the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee ruled Monday to move it to a second House vote, by a vote of 9 to 4.

Not everyone is happy about this, though. Some, like Vice President of the Carmel City Council Adam Aasen, believe the state should not have deciding power on this matter over local towns and cities.

Certain activist groups are also concerned that unsafe or inhumane breeding practices will continue, as lawmakers may not be able to consistently oversee pet stores and monitor their puppy sources.

