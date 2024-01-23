Firefighters Help First Baby Surrendered to Baby Box This Year

GEORGETOWN, Ind. — Last week, a Hoosier Safe Haven Baby Box accepted the first surrendered baby of the year.

Firefighters at the Georgetown Township Fire Station #1 had the baby out of the box within minutes. Then, the little one was medically examined, taken to a local hospital, and eventually placed in the care of the Department of Child Services.

In a press conference, Monica Kelsey – Founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes – noted that the baby was healthy, and prospective adopters were already being interviewed by DCS.

Kelsey also addressed the infant’s parents, wherever they may be. She thanked them for making the difficult decision to surrender the child and give the baby a chance at a better life.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes can be found at some fire stations and other facilities, and they provide pregnant individuals with the ability to safely and anonymously surrender infants. Learn more here.

