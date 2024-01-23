INDIANAPOLIS — A winter weather advisory was in place earlier this morning for freezing rain, but as the day goes on, that will change, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters say the weather system will exit the state at different times, and the temperatures are slightly different as you move west to east.
“The Winter Weather Advisories are expiring earliest in the southwest and will continue the longest across Eastern portions and closer to Ohio,” said National Weather Service forecaster Andrew White.
Fog will move into the area later today. Dense fog will become a big issue closer to Lafayette, where he says some drivers will have a tough time navigating because of the dense fog.
“The only other major weather concern we have is for flooding as ice from rivers and lakes breaks us,” added White.
The chances of rain over the next few days are high, but temperatures will increase into the 40s and 50s as we get closer to the weekend.
The post NWS: Rain, Fog, and Increasing Temperatures Ahead appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
NWS: Rain, Fog, and Increasing Temperatures Ahead was originally published on wibc.com
