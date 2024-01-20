UPDATE — State Police Sergeant John Perrine reported that 22-year-old State Trooper Azariah Keith is expected to recover after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday night. The incident occurred while Trooper Keith was helping someone with a tire change on the roadside. The suspected drunk driver involved in the collision is currently under investigation, and charges are being coordinated in conjunction with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
INDIANAPOLIS — trooper was hit by a vehicle on I-65 near downtown Indianapolis Saturday night.
State Police Sergeant John Perrine said the trooper is seriously hurt.
He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.
The post State Trooper Hit by Suspected Drunk Driver Identified, Expected to Survive appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
State Trooper Hit by Suspected Drunk Driver Identified, Expected to Survive was originally published on wibc.com
-
In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade - The Ultimate Loverman
-
Cash Blast!
-
The Quiet Storm
-
Malia Obama Makes Her Big Screen Director Debut At Sundance In Goddess Braids
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
R. Kelly Admits He “Cannot Read Or Understand Words” Beyond Grade-School Level
-
A Statement From Jerry Wade's Family
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father