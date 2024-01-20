Listen Live
Local

State Trooper Hit by Suspected Drunk Driver Identified, Expected to Survive

Published on January 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Blurred police lights.

Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

UPDATE — State Police Sergeant John Perrine reported that 22-year-old State Trooper Azariah Keith is expected to recover after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday night. The incident occurred while Trooper Keith was helping someone with a tire change on the roadside. The suspected drunk driver involved in the collision is currently under investigation, and charges are being coordinated in conjunction with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

INDIANAPOLIS —  trooper was hit by a vehicle on I-65 near downtown Indianapolis Saturday night.

State Police Sergeant John Perrine said the trooper is seriously hurt.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

The post State Trooper Hit by Suspected Drunk Driver Identified, Expected to Survive appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

State Trooper Hit by Suspected Drunk Driver Identified, Expected to Survive  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close