Telltale Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested In The Dominican Republic For Domestic Violence

Looks like Tekashi 6ix9ine just can’t keep his hands to himself (in the Dominican Republic anyway) as he’s once again been arrested by the local authorities for assault.

According to TMZ the most famous snitch that the rap game has ever produced was taken into police custody this past Wednesday (Jan. 17) for domestic violence which allegedly involved his current girlfriend, singer Yailin la Mas Viral.

Apparently, Tekashi has been accused of “physical and psychological violence against” Yailin, who interestingly enough was the reason he assaulted producers Cristian Anthony Rojas and Nelson Alfonso Hilario García as he got jealous over the time the three spent in the studio together.

Since then Tekashi has been stuck in the Dominican Republic as he awaits his day in court and now he’s just made his situation that much more complicated as he done went and caught himself another unnecessary case.

Per TMZ:

We’re told the case is being investigated by the Department Of General Violence, which handles domestic violence cases.

Dominican authorities issued a press release Thursday confirming Tekashi’s arrest without providing details about what happened. Tekashi is currently being held by the local police as he awaits his first court appearance this morning.

As you know … Tekashi has been a magnet for trouble over the years and has been arrested numerous times for numerous offenses.

Unfortunately for Snitch9ine, we doubt there’s anyone in the Dominican Republic that Tekashi can serve up to authorities to save his own ass, so he’ll just have to actually be held accountable for his own actions.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see how this ends for Tekashi, but from the looks of things, it won’t end well.

Don’t expect any tears from the culture.

