ISP: Man Killed in Collision with Semi-Truck

The Ford driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Published on January 20, 2024

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

TIPTON COUNTY, IND — A man was killed in a two-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck in Hobbs. It happened during the morning rush hour on Friday. Police responded to a crash on State Road 28 near County Road 250 East.

The investigation found that a 2010 Ford F-150 traveling east on State Road 28 slid sideways into the westbound lane, while a westbound 2006 Peterbilt semi-truck collided with the passenger side of the Ford.

The driver of the Ford sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, while the passenger, identified as 33-year-old Vince D. Reynolds from Elwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

