‘Nobody Cares’: Republican N.H. Gov. Sununu Roasts Tim Scott, Laughs Off Trump Endorsement

The Republican governor of New Hampshire shrugged off the significance of South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott endorsing Donald Trump for president and laughed at the suggestion it even mattered.

Gov. Chris Sununu reacted with cynicism and then some on Friday when a reporter asked for his opinion of Scott’s endorsement of Trump just days ahead of the New Hampshire presidential primary next week.

“If anyone cared about Tim Scott he’d still be running for president,” Sununu said through a grin before punctuating his true feelings with a shoulder-shuffling laugh: “Nobody cares.”

Watch the literal LOL moment below.

Sununu was likely expressing his disdain for Trump more than he was for Scott – especially since the governor has been very clear about being motivated to block the former president from winning the Republican presidential nomination this year.

But Sununu’s comments were still very dismissive of Scott’s endorsement and his body language – and his words – suggested the stated support wouldn’t be much of a factor.

Sununu went on to suggest Scott is indebted to fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley and should have endorsed the state’s former governor.

“Tim Scott wouldn’t have a job without Nikki Haley,” said Sununu, who has endorsed the only woman in the field.

Scott seemingly believes otherwise, if his dramatic endorsement of Trump was an indication. The only Black Republican U.S. Senator was demonstrably adamant about re-nominating Trump for the presidency, complete with showing all his teeth along with the whites of his eyes as Trump stood behind him like a proud parent looking at their obedient child do as they’re told.

Scott even went so far as to predict that Trump — who stands indicted four times for trying to overthrow an election and inciting a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol — would restore law and order in the U.S.

Throughout his criticism, Sununu didn’t make any mention of Scott’s apparent hypocrisy in endorsing Trump.

After all, it wasn’t that long ago when Scott was disavowing Trump’s response to white supremacists participating in a deadly right-wing march in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Nearly six years later, the same man said out loud that he was “so excited” to endorse Trump.

Scott’s endorsement of Trump came more than two months after the senator suspended his presidential campaign in a move that caught his staffers by “surprise,” leaving them “pissed,” according to reports. Scott’s announcement to suspend his campaign came just days after he finally made good on his promise to reveal his long-spoken-about girlfriend following scrutiny of him being a 58-year-old bachelor.

Scott’s endorsement of Trump may have also been motivated by the senator’s desire to be the vice presidential nominee. He and other Black Republicans including Florida Rep. Byron Donalds and Trump’s former HUD Secretary Ben Carson have been reported as coveting being Trump’s running mate.

A poll released Friday showed Trump with a commanding double-digit lead over Haley in New Hampshire with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tied for a distant third place with just 6% support.

The New Hampshire primary is set to take place on Tuesday.

