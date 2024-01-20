Listen Live
Expect Freezing Temperatures This Weekend

Published on January 20, 2024

The word "cold" etched into the snow of a car.

Source: Photo by Piotrekswat/iStock/Getty.

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend, you may not see much snow around Central Indiana. Instead, meteorologists warn that cold temperatures could be the main concern.

Meteorologist Andrew White with the National Weather Service Indianapolis says Saturday’s high temperature is only expected to reach the mid-teens. Then, lows will fall “well below zero” Saturday night.

In order to keep yourself and your family safe, he recommends staying inside and warm whenever possible, keeping your pets indoors, and monitoring the forecast.

But, by next week, conditions could change. White says there could be some freezing rain Monday night, but otherwise, temps should reach the 30s as the work week progresses.

Get updates at weather.gov.

