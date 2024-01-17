Timbaland and his countless hits are finally headed into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.
The 2024 class of inductees was announced earlier today. Aside from Timbo, R.E.M., Steely Dan, Hillary Lindsey, and Dean Pitchford have all made it into the prestigious class.
Timbaland is the fifth hip-hop act inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, which began all the way back in 1969.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
It’s worth noting that Public Enemy, another nominated hip-hop group, didn’t make the cut. George Clinton and Tracy Chapman weren’t selected after their nominations either.
Timbaland joins JAY-Z, The Neptunes, Missy Elliott, and Jermaine Dupri as the only hall of famers representing hip-hop.
The Latest:
- Seymour Police Find 2 Unresponsive Inside Vehicle, Teenager Dead
- Timbaland Is Headed Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame
- Indiana Senate Discusses Possibility of Pregnant Mothers Claiming Fetus as Income Tax Dependent
- Lutheran Hospital Childcare Services Ending Soon
- State Rep. Files Bill to Punish Predatory Financial Lenders
- Train Hits Snowplow Stuck on Tracks
- Company Behind Snoop Dogg’s Viral “Giving Up Smoke” AD Fires CEO After Solo Stove Sales Flop
- Police Arrest Winslow Man on Child Molesting Charges
- Katt Williams Shares Ludacris Diss Track With Suge Knight
- Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat & Lana Del Rey Headline Coachella 2024 Lineup
Timbaland Is Headed Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade - The Ultimate Loverman
-
The Quiet Storm
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Rickey Smiley Responds To Katt Williams’ Accusations In Shannon Sharpe Interview
-
A Statement From Jerry Wade's Family
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?