Police Arrest Winslow Man on Child Molesting Charges

Published on January 17, 2024

Mugshot of Lance Scott

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police / ISP

*Warning: This story could disturb some readers.*

WINSLOW, Ind. – Following a monthslong investigation, a Winslow man has been arrested for molesting a child.

Police first began looking into Lance Scott last November.  During their investigation, State Police and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office came to believe that he had molested a child.

Officers have not yet said what they learned about the man, nor have they provided any specific information about his possible victims.

Scott was arrested Tuesday evening at his home in Winslow and taken to the Pike County Jail.

He is currently facing two felony charges of Child Molesting, including one charge where “the defendant is at least 21 years of age.”

