Brownsburg School Superintendent Dr. Jim Snapp Retires

BROWNSBURG, IND –Brownsburg Community School Corporation Superintendent Jim Snapp has retired, effective Monday. The district has appointed Kat Jessup and Shane Hacker as acting superintendents.

The retirement follows administrative concerns addressed in a meeting between Snapp and the board, leading to his retirement. Last year, several educators from the district faced charges, including instructing a student to eat vomit.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued an executive order to expedite propane transportation in the state. Snapp expressed confidence in his retirement decision and thanked the Board of Trustees for their support over the last 14 years. The Board remains committed to prioritizing students and maintaining academic excellence.

“The decision to retire at this time in my life has been an extremely difficult one – but I am confident this is the right time for me to step down. I thank the Board of Trustees for their support over the last 14 years. It has been the joy of my professional life to lead the school corporation that did so much for me as a student many years ago,” said Snapp in a statement. “I have had the distinct privilege of serving alongside the most incredible, dedicated people I have known – doing remarkable things for our students – which is more than I ever could have imagined when I started in this profession nearly 40 years ago. While I will miss the daily interactions with our incredible students and staff, I wish them the utmost continued success.”

The release also noted that the Board remains committed to putting students at the center of all decision-making and continuing the academic excellence that is the hallmark of Brownsburg Schools.

