Howard County Sheriff’s Office Mourns Death of Police K9

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind.–A police K9 named Nelson was laid to rest in a private ceremony over the weekend at the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says Nelson had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, so they had to make the “difficult choice to end his suffering.”

Nelson had served Howard and Tipton counties for nine years. He was responsible for locating more than 20 pounds of illegal narcotics, completing 236 tracking details, and helping the police apprehend three criminals.

Nelson won awards from the American police Hall of Fame along with receiving the fastest K9 award from the National FEMA K9 conference.

“While he is one of the best on the street, Nelson still loved camping, carrots, kongs, his sister Dolly, his mom, and most definitely his dad. Nelson also enjoyed walking and sleeping on the couch by himself every night. He also loved to camp and even traveled to Canada,” said Captain Jordan Buckley with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

Buckley says Nelson loved all of his birthday parties and opening his Christmas presents by himself too.

Nelson’s handler was Deputy Will Cline. The Sheriff’s Office asks that you keep Cline and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

