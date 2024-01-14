Full Week of Below Freezing Temperatures Expected for Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The weekend saw snowy conditions on both Friday and Saturday in central Indiana. Snowfall accumulation was measured to be about .6 inches outside of Indianapolis International Airport as of midnight Sunday according to the National Weather Service. They did say however that with snow falling until roughly 3 a.m. there is a chance that total could be closer to 1 inch, which was the amount forecasted earlier in the week.

The low temperatures won’t be going anywhere any time soon. Sunday is expected to be the coldest day this week with a high of only four degrees. Combined with a wind chill advisory, temperatures will feel anywhere from -15 to -24 degrees throughout the day.

Wednesday and Thursday of this week will provide some relief with temperatures finally breaking out of the low teens. It won’t be enough to reach above freezing however as the highs for those two days are only expected to be in the mid-twenties. Things will fall into the teens again before warming up next Sunday.

The NWS says that during the wind chill advisory people should make sure cover all exposed skin before going outside. The negative temperatures caused by wind chill can cause frostbite to set in quickly. They also say that if you are experiencing heating issues, do not use a stove or oven to heat your house as that may be a fire hazard. Finally, as a reminder, be sure to keep space heaters away from objects that could easily catch fire.

For information on road conditions throughout the week, be sure to visit 511in.org or call 511 on your phone.

