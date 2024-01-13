Weathering Winter Storms This Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — By now, you are probably aware of the winter storms affecting the state, with much of central Indiana likely to experience cold temperatures and high wind gusts.

Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service Indianapolis says the high Saturday could be near 20 degrees, but temps in the teens are more likely. Wind gusts could hit 30-40 miles per hour, leading to wind chills around zero degrees.

Temperatures will continue to drop tonight with lows near 0F for all of central Indiana. This along with sustained winds of around 15MPH will drop wind chill values to dangerous levels tonight through tomorrow morning. #INwx pic.twitter.com/s1Ju86NPvJ — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 13, 2024

Then, Sunday is expected to be even colder, with lows around zero degrees. A wind chill advisory will be in place starting Saturday night, as Sunday morning wind chills could reach -21 degrees.

As you head into another work week, you may still want to wear layers, with coats, gloves, hats, and more. Puma does not expect temperatures to warm until the following week.

And, the National Weather Service Northern Indiana Tweeted that Hoosiers in the area will also likely notice lake effect snow showers. There could even be power outages as a result of the storms.

Lake effect snow showers today will yield an additional 2" across much of the area, with 4-6" in Cass County, MI. On Sunday, portions of Berrien and Cass counties could see up to 4-6". pic.twitter.com/voaa8AB1ft — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) January 13, 2024

So, if you will be driving this weekend, make sure you have a few essentials in your car, including warm clothes and blankets, water and snacks, an ice scraper, jumper cables, and a first aid kit.

Get updates at weather.gov.

Brrrrr! Winter temps are here and we want to make sure you’re ready for anything! It’s a good idea to have a winter weather kit in your car. We suggest having these items on hand just in case. Of course, if something happens we are here to help and you can always call the non… pic.twitter.com/NizrJg2wNP — Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) January 12, 2024

