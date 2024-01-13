Aaron Rodgers Back on “The Pat McAfee Show”

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee recently said that Aaron Rodgers would not appear on his ESPN show for the rest of the season, but that decision appears to have been short-lived.

If you follow football – or, even if you do not – you have probably heard Rodgers’ name more than once recently. The quarterback once played for the Green Bay Packers and is now with the New York Jets.

Once considered one of the National Football League’s more popular athletes, Rodgers has been criticized in recent years by those who have questioned his beliefs about COVID, his political commentary, and more.

But, the star has had a consistent stage in the form of “The Pat McAfee Show.” That is, he did until he indicated that comedian Jimmy Kimmel might be named in documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

This implication caused a particularly strong controversy that led McAfee to announce that he would not regularly feature the quarterback on his show for the rest of this season.

The next day, though, Rodgers was back to discuss coaches Nick Saban and Bill Belichick.

A lot of you are talking very wild about me and our progrum.. I assume you are very new to us. We are a sports show that tries to inform folks of what’s going on and have a good time with good vibes… Everyday. We do not bat 1000 but we feel as if we do make solid contact A… pic.twitter.com/h3befnizy9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 10, 2024

Following his appearance, show viewers were divided. Some had been happy to see him back again so soon, while others had been disappointed to see him return.

As for his professional football career, Rodgers is currently working to heal his Achilles tendon.

Recently, Aaron Rodgers showing up on the Pat McAfee show always makes my day — ASHELYEDWIN! (@ASHELYEDWIN1) January 13, 2024

