It feels like it’s been forever and a day since we’ve gotten new material from D’Angelo. So it only makes sense that the man makes up for lost time with a new track that not only features the GOAT himself, Jay-Z, but also has a running time of 9 minutes.

Collaborating with Hova on “I Want You Forever” off of the soundtrack for The Book of Clarence, D’Angelo goes into baby-making mode and hits all the notes you’d want to hear with the lights dim and the candles lit. Even Jay-Z gets into the rhythm as he drops his bars with a slow flow you’d expect to hear from a man looking to sweet talk his way into a woman’s heart. “Life don’t the taste the same without you / tears in my champagne ’bout you / Quit playin’ girl, you know I’m crazy ’bout you / You know that week you ran back to ya mama house, ask my friends they can vouch / Slept on the couch cause the bed ain’t a bed without you…”

Jay out here reminding Beyoncé he’s all about their love. Heck, if we were married to her we’d be dropping 9-minute love songs for her too.

Listen to the track in its entirety below, and let us know if you’re rocking with this and whether you’ll be catching The Book of Clarence this weekend in the comments section below.

D’Angelo & Jay-Z Link Up On 9-Minute “I Want You Forever” was originally published on hiphopwired.com