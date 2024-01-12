Drake might consider himself a certified lover boy, but the man does seem to be a bit toxic as he threw some darts Rihanna’s way on his last album, For All The Dogs.

Luckily for Riri, she’s boo’d up with a man by the name of A$AP Rocky, and unlike Pardison Fontaine, Rocky isn’t letting any man slander his queen. On Kid Cudi’s new cut “WOW,” the Harlem rapper shot an arrow right back at the King of the North in the name of his woman.

After hearing Drake subliminally diss Rihanna on “Fear of Heights,” and then taking a shot at Rocky on “Another Late Night,” in which he said, “I ain’t Pretty Flacko, b-tch, this shit get really Rocky/ Damn, what? Dirty how I did him in the Wraith,” Rocky seemingly decided it was time to clap back with a little something of his own. On his verse for “WOW,” he apparently did just that. After dropping some bars speaking about how he and his “vamp bae got our own handshake,” he added “These ni**as can’t stomach me, gotta go get a mandrake.”

Could that have been Rocky rubbing his relationship with Rihanna in Drizzy’s face and then topping it off with a subliminal dart? Could be anybody’s guess at this point, but we feel like this isn’t the end of this back-and-forth. Though a mandrake is a root plant used to treat stomach issues and makes perfect sense to add to a bar talking about the guys not being able to stomach A$AP Rocky, it seems less like a coincidence following lines talking about his relationship with Rihanna. Just sayin’.

Check out the track below. Let us know if you think A$AP Rocky is taking shots at Drake or if this is much ado about nothing in the comments section.

A$AP Rocky Takes A Shot At Drake In New Kid Cudi Collab “WOW,” Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com