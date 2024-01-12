Listen Live
Local

One Killed, Another Badly Hurt In Shooting In Avon

Published on January 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

AVON, Ind. — A person was killed and another badly hurt in a shooting Thursday evening in Avon.

It was around 7:30 p.m. when officers with Avon Police got the call of a person shot in the Park Place subdivision northeast of US 36 and N. Avon Ave.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot. One person was found in the roadway and another was found near a house in the area. One of them was dead and the other was still alive and rushed to a nearby hospital.

It’s not clear if Avon police have any suspects in the shooting. They are still piecing together exactly what led to shots being fired.

The post One Killed, Another Badly Hurt In Shooting In Avon appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

One Killed, Another Badly Hurt In Shooting In Avon  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close