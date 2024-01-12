AVON, Ind. — A person was killed and another badly hurt in a shooting Thursday evening in Avon.

It was around 7:30 p.m. when officers with Avon Police got the call of a person shot in the Park Place subdivision northeast of US 36 and N. Avon Ave.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot. One person was found in the roadway and another was found near a house in the area. One of them was dead and the other was still alive and rushed to a nearby hospital.

It’s not clear if Avon police have any suspects in the shooting. They are still piecing together exactly what led to shots being fired.

The post One Killed, Another Badly Hurt In Shooting In Avon appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

One Killed, Another Badly Hurt In Shooting In Avon was originally published on wibc.com