COLUMBUS, IND — A police robot smashed a car window after a guy who said he had a gun refused to cooperate. This led to a Thursday standoff in a neighborhood near 27th Street and California Court. The police later arrested a man named Justin Morgan, charging him with possession of a firearm as a serious violent felon.

“The robot broke the back window of the vehicle, and then we used the robot to administer tear gas into Mr. Morgan’s car,” said Lt. Matthew Harris, Columbus Police Department.

Morgan, who police say stole a gun from a home, was spotted by police before 3:00 a.m. Crisis negotiators and the SWAT team from Columbus PD were deployed. After extended negotiations failed, bomb squad officers used a robot to break a window and deployed tear gas into his vehicle.

“Anytime we are able to put the robot up on a call instead of an officer next to a person armed in a vehicle, unless we have to, that’s definitely additional safety measures that we are able to utilize,” said Harris.

Morgan, arrested by SWAT, was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for a medical check before being remanded to Bartholomew County Jail. He faces preliminary charges, including possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a legend drug, and resisting law enforcement.

Police deployed a robot and tear gas due to the threat of violence against officers from Morgan. The standoff concluded near a school as employees were arriving for work.

The post SWAT Robot Breaks Window in Standoff, Suspect Arrested in Columbus appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

SWAT Robot Breaks Window in Standoff, Suspect Arrested in Columbus was originally published on wibc.com