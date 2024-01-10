Chris Bailey Named Next Acting Chief of Police

INDIANAPOLIS — You may remember when Chief Randal Taylor announced that he would be stepping away from his role with the IMPD. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has named his interim replacement.

Hogsett says Christopher Bailey will be the Acting Police Chief, starting Wednesday evening. Bailey has been with Indy Metro Police for more than two decades and is currently the Assistant Chief of Police.

While Bailey temporarily fills the spot, he will look into ways to “modernize the department.” He will also study ways to review and address officer-involved shootings.

The Indy Fraternal Order of Police released a statement in which they argued, “We cannot afford to take any steps back and this move allows our police officers…to continue driving down crime and violence.”

According to the FOP, “The IMPD is at a critical stage and needs continuity of leadership while maintaining the momentum that is beginning to take root in our City.”

In a YouTube video last month, Taylor noted that he and Hogsett agreed that the city should take a “different route” with the position. He will now serve IMPD as the Commander of the Victims Services Section.

Mayor Hogsett is still working to hire a permanent Chief of Police.

