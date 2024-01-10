Keith Urban to Perform During All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Country music artist Keith Urban will be performing as part of the NBA’s Crossover Concert Series during All-Star Weekend in downtown Indianapolis this year.
The celebration includes access to three days of concerts from Friday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Indiana Convention Center.
Urban will be performing during the NBA Experiences Saturday Pregame concert. He has charted 37 singles on the US Hot Country Songs chart, 18 of which went to number one.
General admission and VIP tickets are available for each concert, which are all standing room only. General admission tickets cost $300 and VIP $600.
For more information on the NBA Crossover Concert Series, click here.
