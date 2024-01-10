WASHINGTON — By now, you have probably heard that Hoosier Senator Mike Braun is planning to step away from the U.S. Senate, with the hope of becoming the state’s next Governor.

His team members announced Wednesday that 14,500 signatures have been submitted for his gubernatorial run.

He Tweeted a message, thanking supporters “from all 92 counties,” as well as “the election workers and clerks…working hard to verify signatures.”

Thank you to the Hoosiers from all 92 counties that signed our ballot access petitions! Volunteers on Team Braun submitted our record number of signatures in every open county courthouse this morning. A huge thank you to the election workers and clerks in our communities working… pic.twitter.com/Lib4BEFsql — Mike Braun (@braun4indiana) January 10, 2024

Others currently hoping to become the next Indiana Governor include Republican Suzanne Crouch, Republican Brad Chambers, and Democrat Jennifer McCormick.

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post Mike Braun’s Team Submits 14,500 Signatures appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Mike Braun’s Team Submits 14,500 Signatures was originally published on wibc.com