Mike Braun’s Team Submits 14,500 Signatures

Published on January 10, 2024

Senator Mike Braun, R-IN, questions FBI Director Christopher Wray during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing June 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The committee is hearing testimony regarding the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 for the FBI. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — By now, you have probably heard that Hoosier Senator Mike Braun is planning to step away from the U.S. Senate, with the hope of becoming the state’s next Governor.

His team members announced Wednesday that 14,500 signatures have been submitted for his gubernatorial run.

He Tweeted a message, thanking supporters “from all 92 counties,” as well as “the election workers and clerks…working hard to verify signatures.”

Others currently hoping to become the next Indiana Governor include Republican Suzanne Crouch, Republican Brad Chambers, and Democrat Jennifer McCormick.

