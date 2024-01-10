Don Lemon‘s nine-month sabbatical of sorts is coming to an end.

The TV journalist announced he’s starting a new chapter, taking his talents to X to chart content in a new way. Formerly known as Twitter, Lemon’s new deal will be a partnership with his own media company, with the first project being dubbed The Don Lemon Show.

Lemon took to Instagram to make the announcement, touting that he’s not only making his triumphant return but he’s also “bigger, bolder, freer.”

“It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever and wherever you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening. And you’ll find it first on X, the biggest space for free speech in the world. I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors,” reads the statement. “This is just the beginning so stay tuned.”

Lemon’s need to have a less restrictive platform to voice his opinions is nothing new, as he’s gotten into several heated debates during his tenure at CNN, often because of his innate ability to disagree with guests.

Plus, if you’ve ever watched him host any of CNN‘s New Year’s Eve celebration broadcasts, you already know Lemon knows how to let loose.

According to Variety, via a source close to the dealings, the talks with X have been going on for about six months and will hit your timeline within the next few weeks.

While it’s expected Lemon will be covering political hot topics, little other information is provided on the show, like its structure, staffing or timeslot.

The new venture comes after Lemon was fired from CNN back in April 2023 –despite his contract not expiring until 2026- weeks after Variety released a report accusing Lemon of misogynistic behavior towards colleagues like Soledad O’Brien and Nancy Grace dating back more than a decade.

Don Lemon Partners With X To Launch ‘The Don Lemon Show’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com