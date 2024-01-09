Lil Nas X Announces New Song Dedicated to Jesus Christ

Lil Nas X has announced a new song that’s dedicated to Jesus Christ along with a visual that has generated some controversy.

If there’s one thing that Lil Nas X will be able to do, it will be to cause a stir. The artist proved that again on Monday (January 8) when he announced that he was putting out a new single in a post on X, formerly Twitter in a bold way. The post contained a photo of Lil Nas X as Jesus Christ nailed to the cross, which was accompanied by the caption: “MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!”

The song, entitled “J Christ”, is set to debut on Friday (January 12) with a new video and likely Lil Nas X’s sophomore album. He followed it up with another post depicting him still as Jesus on the crucifix but transforming into a metallic robotic figure, with this image (rumored to be the album cover) accompanied by a website entitled “BeginningIsNear”. The announcement comes a week after a press release announcing that a documentary on the making of the rapper’s 2021 debut album Montero and the global tour that followed, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, will premiere on HBO on Saturday, January 27.

The release announcement was met with many on social media who stated that the “Old Town Road” musician was being blasphemous, with others of particular religious backgrounds expressing disdain for the apparent new direction in his music citing his “Satan Shoes” gimmick which earned him scorn and a lawsuit from Nike. The openly gay artist also came under fire in 2021 after the video for his song Montero showed him seducing the devil in conjunction with other biblical motifs. But many of his fans applauded the news.

Lil Nas X fired back at the critics who also knocked his “Christian Era” with another post on X. “The crazy thing is nowhere in the picture is a mockery of Jesus,” he wrote. “Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world. I’m not making fun of shit. yall just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. stfu.”

