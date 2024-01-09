Gov. Holcomb’s Final State of the State Address, What You Need to Know

INDIANAPOLIS — The state of Indiana is strong, and the rest of world has taken notice, so says your governor in his final State of the State Address.

During Tuesday night’s speech, Governor Eric Holcomb spent thirty minutes in front of a packed Statehouse dishing out every statistic and initiative he could think of to prove his point that Indiana is not just well, but an economic powerhouse.

“Together, we’ve accomplished a lot for sure, but there is so much work to be done ahead,” said Governor Holcomb.

Holcomb focused on what’s changed, what’s changing, and what needs to change before he leaves office this year. The governor pointed to a near-endless list of accomplishments, from Indiana paying down billions of dollars in debt and building a strong supply of cash to invest in future projects, to securing billions of dollars worth of company investments in the Hoosier State, and to creating thousands of new jobs.

Governor Holcomb also focused on advancements in mental health and crisis resources, including the 988 lifeline. He championed pay increases for police and teachers, and the cutting of income taxes for veterans.

During his speech, Holcomb also unveiled “The Indiana Model”, which is his philosophy on creating generational change throughout the Midwest. He says it’s all about taking giant leaps instead of baby steps, and that will take cooperation between Indiana’s public, private, and philanthropic sectors and all levels of government.

He says it’s a frame of mind he’s willing to stake his reputation on.

You won’t find much negative in Holcomb’s half-hour monologue, but he did spend the last few minutes driving home two points: what needs to be done and what to expect of his administration in its twilight hours.

For what still needs to be accomplished:

Improve policies around third grade reading to ensure every child masters the essential skill.

Require a computer science class for high school graduation to better prepare students for a digital world.

Launch the campaign, One Stop to Start, to build better awareness of Next Level Jobs programs to connect people with high-paying, life-changing jobs.

Work with public universities to make more three-year and associate degree options available.

Expand our childcare workforce to help more working parents.

Update the State Disaster Relief Fund to make it easier for communities to access funds

As for what to expect of the Holcomb administration in its last days, the governor says he won’t coast and drift off into the sunset.

“My administration will not be a ship in port. We will find constructive answers to any unforeseen challenges that arise when we move from ideas to implementation during times of great transformation. And I will continue to listen as I’ve done for seven years now to any and all partners who share a love for Indiana and believe in our future,” Holcomb explained.

You can hear the full 2024 State of the State Address from Tuesday, January 9th below:

The post Gov. Holcomb’s Final State of the State Address, What You Need to Know appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Gov. Holcomb’s Final State of the State Address, What You Need to Know was originally published on wibc.com