CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January, 9, 2024

Published on January 9, 2024

Source: WIBC / WIBC

Caston School Corporation: 2 Hour Delay

Eastern Howard School Corp: 2 Hour Delay

Frontier School Corporation: 2 Hour Delay

Greentown Public Library: 2 Hour Delay

Jay School Corp: 2 Hour Delay

Lewis Cass Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No morning practices

Maconaquah School Corp.: 2 Hour Delay

MSD of Wabash County: 2 Hour Delay

North White School Corp.: 2 Hour Delay

Northwestern School Corp-Howard County: 2 Hour Delay

Oak Hill United School Corp: 2 Hour Delay

Peru Community Schools” 2 Hour Delay

Pioneer Regional School Corp.: 2 Hour Delay

Sts Joan of Arc & Patrick School-Kokomo: 2 Hour Delay

Tipton Community School Corp.: 2 Hour Delay

Tri-Central Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Twin Lakes School Corp: 2 Hour Delay

Western School Corp: 2 Hour Delay

Western Wayne Schools: CLOSED (water main break)

