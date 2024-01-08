University of Evansville and Police Address Former UE Employee’s Arrest

A joint press conference took place Monday with Evansville Police and University of Evansville officials concerning former a former UE employee who turned himself in this week for stealing panties, mail and gift cards from a school dormitory according to an affidavit.

Police say 20 year old Zachariah Brock, who was employed at the university as a locksmith, voluntarily came to EPD headquarters to speak with officers.

Police wanted to speak with him due to a reported stolen check that he had cashed. That check was in over 100 pieces of stolen mail that was found in Brock’s desk. Investigators say the UE Head of Facilities also uncovered a collection of over 40 pairs of women’s underwear along with the stolen mail.

During the interview, investigators say Brock told them he went into the victim’s dorm room and stole some of her panties. In an email sent to students, UE leaders also claim that Brock stole gift cards as well.

Brock was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and has since bonded out. He faces charges of burglary and theft. His next court appearance is Tuesday.

The affidavit states Brock also admitted to knowing the victim since they went to the same high school.

The investigation is ongoing.

