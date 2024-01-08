INDIANAPOLIS–A rally for ceasefire in Gaza was held Monday morning on Monument Circle in Indianapolis. It was put on by the Jewish Voice for Peace-Indiana and the Middle Eastern Students Association at IUPUI.

“We’re here today because we’re at over 90 days of a constant siege and bombardment in Gaza where over 22,000 people have been killed. 10,000 of those are children,” said Malkah Bird with Jewish Voice for Peace-Indiana.

Bird says Indiana is playing a part in the Israel-Palestine war. She says the State of Indiana has bought an additional $35 million in Israeli bonds, which means Hoosier money is being used to commit war crimes.

“We want Indiana’s Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young to know that our tax dollars cannot be used to fund genocide in Gaza,” said Bird.

Bird and the rest of her group also want a safe return of all hostages in Gaza and all political prisoners in Israel which is they have a theme of “Everyone for Everyone.”

“Israel’s siege and constant bombardment is putting Israelis at risk as well. We’re going to keep the pressure on. We’re going to continue to be out here and be loud. We’re going to be speaking to Congress and to the people of Indianapolis who overwhelmingly do not support what is happening in Gaza,” said Bird.

Pro Palestinian protesters also showed up to the Carmel Mayor inauguration last week to let Young know about the displeasure with his stance since he supports Israel. Young was introducing Carmel Mayor Sue Finkham when the protests began.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues his latest trip through the Middle East this week as he tries to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from escalating into a broader conflict. It’s Blinken’s fourth visit to the region since the October 7th attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that claimed the lives of around 1,200 people.

You can hear the full interview with Bird below.

The post Palestinian Protesters Call for Ceasefire in Gaza on Monument Circle appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Palestinian Protesters Call for Ceasefire in Gaza on Monument Circle was originally published on wibc.com