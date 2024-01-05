Indianapolis Police Trying to Find Missing Woman

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they need help finding 33-year-old Renee Edwards.

Edwards is described as 5’6″, 170 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, in the 6000 block of E. 82nd Street. She may be driving her red 2023 Mazda CX3.

Edwards may need medical attention. If located, please call 911 immediately.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

