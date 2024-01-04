Default Payments Plague Congressional Candidate Gabriel Whitley

INDIANAPOLIS– (Indy Politics) A default judgment of more than $8,000 was entered this week against 7th District Republican Congressional candidate Gabriel Whitley.

Whitley was sued in November of last year, for failure to make payments on a vehicle he had purchased.

According to court records, Whitley owed more than $8,000 on the vehicle when he failed to make payments.

A default judgment is issued in a civil case when the defendant fails to respond to the lawsuit in a timely manner.

This is not the first time Whitley has had legal issues.

He was also sued by Liberty Fund Credit Union regarding delinquent credit card payments.

A default judgment was entered against him in Vanderburgh Circuit Court for failing to make credit card payments as well.

Whitley’s campaign website describes him as a political consultant.

