Former Vice President Mike Pence Visits Israel

SDEROT, Israel — Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence is currently in Israel, showing his support for the country’s efforts against Hamas.

He Tweeted Thursday that he wanted to see “first hand [sic] the aftermath of the Hamas terrorist attack of October 7th.”

Arrived in Israel today to see first hand the aftermath of the Hamas terrorist attack of October 7th. We traveled to Sderot and learned of the assault on innocent civilians and the courageous fight against Hamas at the Sderot police station. I told every Israeli I met, the… pic.twitter.com/kkfPrby9yJ — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 4, 2024

Later in that post, he added, “I told every Israeli I met, the American people are with you [sic] and we will stay with you until Hamas is destroyed.”

During this trip, he and others – including CEO Matt Brooks with the Republican Jewish Coalition – have already stopped “at the site of the Re’im Music Festival massacre,” Kfar Aza, the Barzilai Medical Center, and more.

Today, @RJC CEO @mbrooksrjc accompanied Vice President @Mike_Pence in Israel, stopping in Sderot, Kfar Aza, the site of the Nova music festival massacre, and Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon. Words cannot convey the horror and awfulness. Israel must obliterate Hamas. pic.twitter.com/Lb3sbB9SHr — RJC (@RJC) January 4, 2024

Both Pence and Brooks have made it clear that they believe Israel is right in its efforts to “destroy” Hamas. In one Tweet, Pence wrote that Hamas has left Israel “no choice but to hunt down and destroy” them.

The most recent fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas began on Oct. 7th, 2023, when militants took the country by surprise. Since then, thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed, injured, and/or captured.

Stopped to pay our respects at the site of the Re'im Music Festival massacre in Israel. Hamas terrorists brutalized, captured and murdered hundreds of young Israelis in this field. The flower of Israel’s youth was lost in an act of pure evil. We will never forget those lost or… pic.twitter.com/E0dfAx5T4X — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 4, 2024

Clashes between the regions are not unusual. But, this round of fighting has become increasingly political, with some nations criticizing Israel’s response and calling for a ceasefire.

Many U.S. Republican leaders advocate supporting Israel in its efforts, but others think innocent Palestinians are being needlessly killed.

Spoke to @ MohamedBinZayed about the situation in the Middle East. Underlined condemnation of Hamas terrorist attack and our concern for the potential for escalation. Civilians in Gaza must be protected and humanitarian aid to Gaza must be secured. — Jonas Gahr Støre (@jonasgahrstore) October 19, 2023

And, following the recent bombings during a commemoration ceremony in Iran, concerns have only mounted.

Some have voiced concerns that seemingly unrelated incidents in the Middle East could be blamed on Israel or its allies, forcing the United States to become more involved in military movements.

That being said, the Islamic State has since taken credit for the Wednesday bombings in Iran, which officials now say killed 84 people. Previous reports had listed the death counts at 103 and 95.

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post Former Vice President Mike Pence Visits Israel appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Former Vice President Mike Pence Visits Israel was originally published on wibc.com