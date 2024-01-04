It is close to Valentine’s Day, so you know what that means: It’s Sweethearts candy season!
The legendary heart-shape conversation candies have been a staple for decades with their lovey-dovey messages for that special someone. However… what about if you don’t have a special someone (or, at least, not special enough)?
This year, Sweethearts got you covered!
This year, Sweethearts are introducing limited-edition Situationship Boxes. The boxes contain candy hearts with blurred out messages that are hard to read… just like your relationship!
“Singles are taking ‘situationships’ to the next level this year, and Sweethearts is here for them,” says a press release to PEOPLE by Evan Brock, marketing VP of Sweethearts’ parent company, Spangler. “The printing on Sweethearts isn’t always perfect. This is our way of embracing those imperfections in a way that taps into pop culture.”
The limited-edition sweets will be available for purchase online at SweetheartsCandies.com on January 8 at 9am ET. So that means you can put as much effort into it as your actual situationship.
Sure beats hunting down those V-Day Stanley tumblers. Just saying.
Sweethearts Introduce Limited-Edition "Situationship" Boxes was originally published on hiphopnc.com
