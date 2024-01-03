INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers announced on Wednesday a new partnership that will be displayed on their jerseys during games. Fishers based company Spokenote will be working with the Pacers making them the first major U.S. professional sports franchise to display a QR Code patch on their jersey.
Spokenote is a company that makes QR codes and distributes them on Stickers, note cards, and labels. A QR Code, short for “Quick Response” Code, is a series of squares that operates similar to a bar code. The box stores data that when scanned can redirect someone to a pre-determined web site or audio/video file. Smart phones have the capability of downloading QR codes through their camera feature or downloaded apps.
Spokenote CEO John Wechsler also recently founded “Launch Fishers” which is an entrepreneurial accelerator helping dozens of tech startups.
The Pacers will have their own patch displayed on their jerseys which fans can scan for “unique content” during games. Indiana will debut the patch on their jerseys in tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The post Pacers Announce Jersey Partnership With Spokenote appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Pacers Announce Jersey Partnership With Spokenote was originally published on wibc.com
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Inspire U: Preparing for Covid & Flu Season – Presented by Eskenazi Health