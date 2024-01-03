Skepta, one of the top artists to emerge from the Grime scene in the United Kingdom, announced his retirement back in 2021 after amassing a strong body of work. Now, the British rapper is back on the scene and announced a new album titled Knife and Fork.

Skepta, 41, announced the news of his return on January 1 via Instagram and offered a brief message along with a series of photos detailing what’s getting his attention these days while opening with an image of himself.

From Instagram:

It’s been years since I dropped my last album and I want to thank you for all the love during my hiatus. I’ve seen the messages, tweets and Tik Toks, I’m truly grateful that my music is still resonating with the world, even in my absence.

I’m happy to announce my next studio album #KnifeAndFork is loading this year, the first single #GasMeUp (Diligent) will be out January 26th [raised hands emoji].

Can’t wait to see you all @bigsmokefestival happy 2024.

Skepta’s final project was the EP All In which he dropped in 2021 after stepping away from the game and promising never to return. The creative call was perhaps stronger than he thought and Knife and Fork is under way but a release date isn’t known just yet.

—

Photo: Getty

Skepta Comes Out Of Retirement, Announces New ‘Knife and Fork’ LP was originally published on hiphopwired.com