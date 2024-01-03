Kanye West made his return to Instagram near the end of December and is continuing to share more of himself online via the platform. However, his latest series of images features his wife Bianca Censori wearing an interesting array of revealing outfits.

In the first series of images of Bianca Censori posted by Kanye West AKA Ye, Censori is seen wearing a fur bikini top, Black bikini bottoms, short stockings, and Black heels surrounded by tossed furs. The caption reads, “No pants this year” thus signifying the image.

In another image, Ye is in the photo taking an uncaptioned photo of Censori in a mirror as a top barely contains her assets. Continuing that scene, an image of just Censori looking on the floor was captioned “Dropped sumn?” with all the images gaining a series of reactions.

Playboy Carti reacted to the first image, which Ye shared on his page. In earlier posts, Ye also screen-capped and shared an image of Erykah Badu reacting to a post.

The replies to the images have been both critical of Kanye West and Bianca Censori with fans accusing the artist of parading his wife around. Others are clamoring for Ye to drop his anticipated collaboration album with Ty Dolla $ign as well.

We’ll share just one of the images below.

—

Photo: Getty

Kanye West Shares Risqué Photos Of Wife Bianca Censori was originally published on hiphopwired.com