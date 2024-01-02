State Police Investigating Inmate Deaths

STATEWIDE — Indiana State Police are investigating after two inmates in separate correctional facilities recently died.
Officers first say they found 54-year-old Jeanne Ross unresponsive in her cell at the Orange County Jail. They and medics tried to help her, but she was pronounced dead Saturday morning.
At this time, it is not clear what led to her death. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.
Then, a second inmate died in Gibson County Tuesday morning.
According to the Gibson County Sheriff, a male inmate had a “sudden medical emergency” in front of Corrections Officers. He was taken to the Deaconess Gibson Emergency Room, but he did not survive.
Police have not yet provided specific details about the man or his death.
The Orange County Coroner’s Office and the Gibson County Coroner are assisting State Police with their investigations.
