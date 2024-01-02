IndyHumane Employee Showcases Pets in Viral Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis man is receiving national attention, as some of his videos with shelter dogs have gone viral online.

Publications like People Magazine and USA Today are taking notice of IndyHumane employee Cameron Shoppach. The 31-year-old is known as the shelter’s “Dangler in Chief.”

In order to see how pets react, he picks them up while their legs are still “dangling.” This approach is more commonly used on cats, but Shoppach’s videos show that it also works on dogs. But, he urges followers NOT to try this trick at home.

If pets stay relatively still, this indicates that they have a good temperament. If they try to get away, they may just need gentler care or more time to get comfortable.

The viral content has helped IndyHumane highlight some of its animals, as well as raise funds.

Many shelter pets had difficult lives prior to arriving at IndyHumane, so they may not always make great first impressions. Shoppach is hoping to change this.

He tells USA Today, “I can show dogs that kind of get overlooked.” For example, he says dog Tank is one of his “favorite dogs in the shelter,” but his “kennel presence is terrible.”

In an apology video, Shoppach notes that some viewers have expressed concerns about how he handles the pets. But, many supporters have already come to his defense.

One Instagram comment says, “I love your page, your efforts to show and highlight so many wonderful animals!”

See some of his Instagram posts here. Access his TikTok account here.

