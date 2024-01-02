Mayors Across Indiana Take the Oath Of Office On New Year’s Day

STATEWIDE — New Year’s Day was Inauguration Day for many people who were elected mayor of their respective cities and towns throughout Indiana.

That was certainly the case for Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett, who was won in for his third term as mayor of the Capitol City on Monday. Hogsett takes on his third, and what he says will be his final term, with the knowledge that his city is still in a tough state when it comes to violent crime.

Still, violent crime overall was down compared to recent years with criminal homicides taking a 19-percent dive compared to the year before. He said in his inauguration speech that education is the way forward on many fronts.

“We will make Indianapolis an education destination, which is among the finest our country can possible provide,” Hogsett said. “Over 30-percent of Indianapolis 3rd graders, today do not read at a third-grade level.”

Hogsett once again called for a change in gun laws in order to help tamp down violent crime.

In South Bend, Hogsett’s fellow Democrat James Mueller was sworn in for a second term at city hall.

“It takes a lot of work to understand and reconcile our differences before moving forward together, but that is what we must do,” he said in his speech after being sworn in. “There is not a Black South Bend, a Latino South Bend, an Asian South Bend, and a White South Bend. There is only one South Bend!”

Mueller said that as the local chapter of Black Lives Matter protested outside city hall. One of the organizers said the black community still feels left out when it comes to the future of the city.

In Evansville, the city’s first Black and female mayor took the oath of office. Stephanie Terry said her agenda includes a lot of changes.

“What a moment for me, for you, for this city,” she said. “We have 1,460 days to make a difference. We are going to address our city’s challenges together and make you meaningful partners in our city’s progress.”

Her predecessor, Lloyd Winnecke (R), said it was a “day of transition” as he stepped aside after serving as mayor for nearly two decades.

John Steir (R) was also sworn in as the mayor of Zionsville on Monday after running in the general election unopposed.

Brandon Sakbun was sworn in as the mayor of Terre Haute. At 27-year-old, he is the youngest mayor in the city’s history.

Finally, Tom Henry was sworn in for his fifth term as the mayor of Fort Wayne, making him the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history.

