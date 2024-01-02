WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three people have been arrested in West Lafayette by state troopers.
State police say a trooper saw a traffic violation by the driver of a Dodge Avenger in West Lafayette. When he tried to pull the driver over, the driver, Ivan Vasquez, 26, decided to take off and try and get away down US 231 instead.
“The Avenger turned left onto State Road 26,” said Sgt. Jeremy Piers. The Avenger then ran off (the road) and crashed into a fence. Vazquez and two passengers were safely taken into custody. No one was injured in the crash.”
Piers noted that during the chase, the suspects inside were throwing several baggies out the windows. They contained an “unknown substance” at the time.
When they searched the car after the chase they found other baggies full of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana. In all the drugs amounted to about 52 grams worth.
The post Troopers Arrest Three People After Police Chase In West Lafayette appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Troopers Arrest Three People After Police Chase In West Lafayette was originally published on wibc.com
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
Kang Draft: Who We Could See Replace Jonathan Majors As Kang the Conqueror
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside