IMPD Names Suspect in Double Homicide of Indy Firefighter

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested Jason Lapsley, 52, on Monday night for the double homicide on the northwest side earlier that day.

The victims, Justin Boyd, 45, and Jasmine Ivy-Dede, 42, were found dead in a crashed pickup truck at 5:50 am. Detectives believe the injuries were gunshot wounds. Lapsley was identified with community help and charged with murder. The MCPO will make final charging decisions.

Hours after the incident, Lapsley was located, thanks to information provided by members of the community and was subsequently arrested for murder.

