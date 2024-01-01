INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday morning, as some celebrated the new year, others welcomed newborns.
At Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital, Olivia Brown was the first baby born at 12:01 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces and her proud parents, Brooke and Andrew Brown, live in Westfield.
At 1:22 a.m., Ismael Casillas-Caldera was born, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces, at Community Health Network, and his parents, Dora Caldera and Adrian Casillas, who reside on the south side of Indianapolis, were overjoyed.
At 2:33 a.m., Franciscan Health Indianapolis celebrated the birth of their first baby of the year. Florence Miller, weighing 5 pounds and 7 ounces, became the pride and joy of her parents, Ella and Josh Miller, who are from Columbus, Indiana.
At 4 a.m., Eskenazi Health welcomed its first newborn of the year at the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital. Odensley Orilus, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces, made his debut.
The post Indy Hospitals Welcome New Year’s Bundles of Joy appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Indy Hospitals Welcome New Year’s Bundles of Joy was originally published on wibc.com
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
Kang Draft: Who We Could See Replace Jonathan Majors As Kang the Conqueror
-
Inspire U: Preparing for Covid & Flu Season – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage