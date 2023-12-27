NYC Council Members Pushing To Make JAY-Z’s Birthday A New York City Holiday

December 4 is already an unofficial holiday among Hip-Hop heads and fans of Sean Corey Carter, better known as JAY-Z. If a handful of NYC City council members get their wish, JAY-Z Day will become an official New York City holiday.

You read that right. Jigga Day could become a real thing if a proposal pushing for Dec.4, JAY-Z’s day of birth, to become a NYC holiday, claiming the rapper’s impeccable rap skills and his business acumen as the main reasons he is deserving of such an honor.

The description for the proposed bill under the Committee on Cultural Affairs, Libraries, and International Intergroup Relations reads, “A resolution designating December 4 annually as Jay-Z Day in the City of New York and celebrating his legendary status as a masterful MC and lyricist and as an innovative entrepreneur.”

Who Exactly Is Backing The Bill?

Democrat Council Member Farah N. Louis, a Brooklyn native, late podcast pioneer and Hip-Hop attorney Combat Jack’s son, Council Member Chi Ossé, a Crown Heights native, plus Kevin C. Riley, Crystal Hudson, and Jennifer Gutiérrez all back the bill.

“In the spirit of celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, establishing an annual celebration to recognize a homegrown hero while proclaiming our municipal support is fitting to designate,” Louis said during a meeting for the proposal. “Our resolution is an emotional, practical banner raised. Jay-Z has shown the resilience to beat the odds, self-admitted errors, and has developed mechanisms to create opportunities for others. As always, he has done this work wearing Brooklyn and NYC on his heart.”

If approved, this proposal would follow The Book of Hov, an exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library located at Grand Army Plaza, allowing visitors to reflect and celebrate the Brooklyn-born MC’s three-decade-long career.

JAY-Z Day sounds good to us.

—

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

