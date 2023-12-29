Listen Live
Woman’s Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Downtown

Published on December 29, 2023

A general view of The Slippery Noodle Inn on October 8, 2011 in Indianapolis City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Source: Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman found dead on the roof of a popular bar on the south side of downtown Indy.

Detectives say workers at the Slippery Noodle were called by someone on a passing train at around 6:30 Thursday evening, who saw someone on the roof.

Police came and said it was a woman who was half-naked and dead.

They think she’d been up there for at least a day. It’s not clear who she is or how she died, just yet.

The post Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Downtown appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

