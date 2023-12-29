INDIANAPOLIS — A woman found dead on the roof of a popular bar on the south side of downtown Indy.
Detectives say workers at the Slippery Noodle were called by someone on a passing train at around 6:30 Thursday evening, who saw someone on the roof.
Police came and said it was a woman who was half-naked and dead.
They think she’d been up there for at least a day. It’s not clear who she is or how she died, just yet.
The post Woman’s Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Downtown appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Woman’s Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Downtown was originally published on wibc.com
-
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
-
Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual
-
Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside
-
RECAP: Santas Workshop & Black Santa Toy Drive At The Walker Theatre
-
Inspire U: Preparing for Covid & Flu Season – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Kang Draft: Who We Could See Replace Jonathan Majors As Kang the Conqueror
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health