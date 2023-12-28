Listen Live
Thousands Donate to “Giving Machines”

Published on December 28, 2023

Image of Light The World Giving Machines Event

Source: Photo Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints / The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

STATEWIDE — You may remember hearing about “Giving Machines,” the vending machines that allow you to donate essential items to people in need around the world, including right here in Indiana.

According to a Thursday update, more than 4,000 Hoosiers have already supported efforts at Clay Terrace and Newfields.

Through the Light The World Giving Machines, you have helped supply eggs, produce, winter clothing, sports equipment, baby goats, seeds, and more.

Light The World Giving Machine Indy Co-Chair Paul Sinclair says, “It’s been remarkable to see how many people have discovered the Giving Machine and brought their families and friends. We’re inspired to see ‘Hoosier Hospitality’ translating into ‘Hoosier Generosity.’”

These unique vending machines are sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and will be open through Jan. 7, 2024.

All of your donations will go to the charities of your choice. You can also donate at givingmachine.org.

Image of Light The World Giving Machines Item

Source: Photo Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints / The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

